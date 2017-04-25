Great news, April fans! New details on Giraffe Cam’s return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, NY -- You didn't have to wait long, April fans!

The Giraffe Cam is returning today and every Tuesday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET.

Animal Adventure Park said there are reasons for this time frame:

1) Soon the giraffes are outside, and you will be watching an empty stall, but with our closing daily at 5 pm - you will have hours of enjoyment while they retire for the evening.

2) It allows us to capture the majority of our major fan bases (worldwide) at a relatively decent time in their daily routines.

FOX 8 News talked to Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch LIVE this morning. He said both April and baby are doing great. Baby is growing quickly.

He said Oliver is inquisitive and calm around the calf and that could be a good sign to them possibly sharing space soon.

As for the baby's name? Round 1 of the naming contest ends tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The top ten most popular votes will be announced at 8 p.m. tonight; round 2 of voting will begin at that time and will last 5 days. Baby's name will be announced Monday, May 1.

You can CLICK HERE to vote.