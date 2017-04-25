Fox 8 Recipe Box: Dark Chocolate Strawberry Balsamic Truffles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Why not give mom a homemade gift for Mother's Day? Stefanie Paganini says truffles are so easy to make and so wonderful to give as a gift.

Stefanie will be teaching a truffles cooking class at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking. Click here to learn more about the class 'Make & Take:Truffles'.

Dark Chocolate Strawberry Balsamic Truffles

Yields: 24 truffles

8.5 ounces quality dark chocolate, chopped

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. strawberry extract

2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

To finish truffles:

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/4 cup red sugar

Instructions:

Place chocolate in a large bowl. Set aside.

In a small non-reactive saucepan, heat cream just under boiling. Do not over heat!

Remove cream from heat and pour over chocolate.

With a heat resistant spatula blend together chocolate and cream, Add balsamic vinegar and strawberry extract and combine.

Place chocolate mixture (ganache) in the refrigerator to chill.

(You can pour onto a cookie sheet to chill it faster if necessary.)

Once ganache is chilled, scoop balls out of it with a 100 size ice cream scoop.

Briefly roll ball in hands to form a smoother ball but note; truffles should be rough looking.

Combine red sugar and cocoa powder in a shallow dish.

Roll ball in dish with combined sugar and cocoa powder to coat truffles and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet.

Chill finished truffles for a minimum of 15 minutes.