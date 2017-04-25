Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant arrested after reportedly leaving scene of deadly crash

BUCHANAN CO., Iowa — Former “Bachelor” contestant Chris Soules has been arrested, accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, according to Fox News.

Soules, 35, was arrested for “leaving the scene of an accident — a death-related accident,” a jail official told Fox News.

The crash reportedly happened Monday night.

TMZ reports that Soules was driving a pick-up truck that rear-ended a tractor-trailer, which then went into a ditch. The driver of the trailer died at the hospital after the crash.

