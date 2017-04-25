Forecast: Temperatures rise to the 70s today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pleasant temperatures will continue today with a bunch more cloud cover.

On a brighter note, get ready for warmer temperatures as we approach midweek. The clouds from the east coast storm were enough of a factor to offer a colorful sunset tonight. Here is a viewer photo from Rocky River (thank you, Cindy):

There is a slight chance of a sprinkle in our eastern/northeastern areas Tuesday morning; otherwise, our next shot of rain comes at us Thursday. We may be dodging raindrops into the last weekend of April. There is the potential for quite a bit of rain this coming weekend.

Forecast temperatures are challenging. If any appreciable sunshine breaks through the clouds, we are headed for the mid-80s. If not, we’ll be dealing with 70s. This looks like a changeable forecast since a front will be hovering close by the Cleveland area. Stay up on our latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Here is your 8-Day Forecast: