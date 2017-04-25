‘Disgusting’: Student finds worm in school lunch

HUGHESVILLE, Pennsylvania — It’s the last thing a student in Northeast Pennsylvania expected to find in his school lunch — a worm!

A student at Hughesville High School snapped a picture of the worm on the end of his fork. It didn’t take long for the picture to go viral.

“I just saw a picture about it during sixth period,” Dylan Lawson, student, said. “I just thought it was disgusting.”

According to WNEP, the East Lycoming School District Superintendent confirmed a corn earworm was found in the student’s lunch.

“At the end of our high school lunch period, a student showed a cafeteria worker a bug that they had found in their ‘popcorn chicken bowl,'” Michael Pawlik, school superintendent, said in a statement.

According to WNEP, as soon as the student showed the cafeteria staff the worm, they stopped serving the popcorn chicken entree.

“After investigating, it is our belief that the bug was actually a corn ear worm [SIC] that came in the USDA federal subsidized corn commodity,” Pawlik said. “We have since filed a complaint form with the USDA.”

The student who found the worm has asked not to be identified.

Other students say it’s not the fault of anyone working in the cafeteria.

“I know the lunch ladies very well and they’re all really nice people,” Lawson said. “I know that they would never intentionally do that or anything. They’re all really nice people here.”

“To be honest, the lunch ladies are very nice, and I know one of them and they don’t do that stuff,” Jacob Hoffman, student, told WNEP.