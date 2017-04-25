Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire from NASCAR after 18 seasons

After 18 seasons, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from NASCAR Cup Series at the end of 2017.

According to Hendrick Motorsports, Earnhardt shared the news with his team Tuesday.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017. Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017

Earnhardt, 43, has been in more than 600 races. He made his first career Cup Series on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Since, he’s captured 26 points-paying Cup race wins and was voted by fans as NASCAR’s most popular driver for 14 consecutive years.

He’s qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

He will compete in his final NASCAR Cup Series race on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

