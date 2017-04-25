Bomb squad responds to possible ‘live grenade’ found in Cleveland

Cleveland police say a live grenade was found on the city's east side. April 25, 2017.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a possible live grenade was found at a home on the east side Tuesday night.

Police said officers, along with the Cleveland Fire Department and Cleveland police Bomb Squad Unit, responded to the 7900 block of Lucia Avenue at around 8 p.m., after a female reportedly discovered the device in the yard of her deceased relative’s home.

The grenade was allegedly found in a sock, then removed from the home by the Bomb Squad Unit.

No one was hurt.

