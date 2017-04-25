× April 25, 2017

Cleveland Twist on the Kentucky Derby

Next weekend is the Kentucky Derby. Celebrate this year with a Cleveland twist! Cleveland Whiskey shared the recipes for two innovate cocktails – “Frisky Ginger” and “The Cleveland Julep.”

facebook.com/clevelandwhiskey

Spring Clean Your Emotions

It’s time to take inventory of your thoughts and spring clean your emotions. Psychotherapist Nicholette Leanza from PsychBC suggested organizing your feelings, cleansing your soul of guilt and regret and “polishing” your feelings because you are responsible for your own happiness.

www.psychbc.com

Dinosaurs!

Go on a prehistoric adventure in LaGrange. The Lorain County Metro Parks is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the special exhibit called Dinosaurs! It’s open daily through May 7th from noon-6pm at Carlisle Reservation in LaGrange. Tickets are $3 per person. Under 3 are free!

metroparks.cc/dinosaurs.php

Travel Deal of the Week

Ready for this? It’s the May clearance to Punta Cana! Save big on 5, 6 and 7 night trips to the new Dreams Dominicus La Romana. Prices include non-stop round trip airfare, all meals and drinks. Call Canary Travel for details. 216-252-1000

www.CanaryTravel.com

Customs Suits for Men

David previewed a special event coming soon to Dillard’s Great Northern Mall. Tuesday, May 2nd is Made-to-Measure – a tailored clothing event featured suits made right here in Northeast Ohio. Call now to book your appointment. 440-777-0822 x5112

www.Dillards.com

LIZZIE

For the 10th year in a row, Playhouse Square and Baldwin Wallace have teamed up for a special production – LIZZIE. It’s this weekend, April 28th-30th at the Playhouse Square’s Ohio Theatre. Tickets are on sale now. 216-241-6000

www.playhousesquare.org

All about Orchids

Edgar Stehli from the West Shore Orchid Society of Northern Ohio shared some of his knowledge about orchids. This weekend is the annual orchid show at the Strongsville Recreation Center. Donations of $3 per person and $5 per family are appreciated.

www.westshoreorchidsociety.org

The Hope Lodge

We took at tour of the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, located in Cleveland. It’s a home away from home for those undergoing cancer treatment. To learn how you can help – click here.

www.cancer.org

Sweet start to your day

Looking for something sweet to start your day? Head to Bloom Artisan Bakery – a local bakery with a good cause. There are two locations in downtown Cleveland.

www.bloombakery.com