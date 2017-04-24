Weather Outlook: Partly sunny and warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine returns today, and we continue our warming trend. Highs are expected to flirt with 70°. Clouds will increase from the south through the late afternoon.

There is a slight chance of a shower in extreme northeastern areas Tuesday morning, otherwise our next shot of rain comes at us Thursday. We may be dodging raindrops into the last weekend of April.

Check out the week ahead! We will be at the 80° mark (and above) toward the weekend.

Here is your 8-Day Forecast:

