VIDEO: Firefighters rescue owl caught in a kite

HARTVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters with the Jackson Township Fire Department rescued a great horned owl that had become stuck in a kite.

The police department posted video on its Facebook page Sunday, saying firefighters responded to North Park for a “rather unusual call.”

The owl seems to have suffered an injury to its right wing. Officials with the Wildlife Conservation Center in Hartville, who are caring for the animal, say it could have been tangled up for several days.

The bird will stay at the conservation center for at least a couple of weeks, then it will be released in the area where it was found.