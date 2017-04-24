‘Too soon’: Co-stars react to death of Erin Moran

Co-stars of Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” took to Twitter to react to her death.

Moran was found Saturday unresponsive inside the Harrison County, Indiana, home she shared with her husband Steven Fleischmann.

“Such sad sad news. RIP Erin,” ”Happy Days” star Ron Howard tweeted Saturday. “I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up TV screens.”

“OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth,” Henry Winkler, who played “The Fonz”, tweeted Saturday. “Rest In It serenely now.. too soon.”

Scott Baio, who starred with Moran on “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul,” he posted on Sunday. “I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin.”

According to IMDB, Moran had a handful of acting roles after “Happy Days” ended. She appeared on “The Love Boat” and “Murder, She Wrote,” but she never approached the success of “Happy Days.”

Moran was more often in the news for her numerous personal and financial struggles and was reportedly homeless at times.

In 2011, she, TV mom Marion Ross and former “Happy Days” actors Anson Williams and Donnie Most sued CBS, saying they were owed money for merchandising related to the show. The lawsuit was settled the following year.

Moran told Xfinity that she had been working on a memoir, called “Happy Days, Depressing Nights.”

One of Moran’s close friends, Erin Murphy, who played Tabitha on the 1960s series “Bewitched” also took on Twitter after Moran’s passing.

“So sad to share that my friend Erin Moran has passed away. Rest In Peace, sweet girl,” Murphy wrote.