Some people aren't lovin' the new uniforms workers are wearing at McDonald's

Forget about what’s on the menu; people are talking about the new uniforms workers are wearing at McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant recently showed off the new gray uniforms, and people on social media aren’t holding back.

Some say the uniforms look like they are from a dystopia. One person said the uniforms have “McDeathstar Vibes.”

Others say the attire looks like something out of the “The Hunger Games.” McDonald’s says the goal was comfort and contemporary professionalism.

What do you think of them? Take part in our poll, below:

The new McDonald's uniforms look like something out of a 1970s dystopia https://t.co/Yf6Zl0zHRO pic.twitter.com/QVZPRPnNO6 — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 21, 2017

Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pCcRwaM6B4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 20, 2017