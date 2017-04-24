Registered sex offender back in jail after being accused of taking, sharing nude photos of little boy

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS — A 53-year-old old registered sex offender is back behind bars, after prosecutors say he was in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography.

Robert Arias was indicted Friday on 26 charges for sharing and creating child pornography.

The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on suspicion of someone uploading child pornography.

An investigation by ICAC led officers to an apartment building located in Broadview Heights. On April 14, 2017, Arias was arrested.

Prosecutors say the investigation also revealed that Arias had taken nude photographs of a 7-year-old boy he knew and was sending the pictures to other child pornography users.

Arias is a registered sex offender for a 2006 conviction for sharing child pornography.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.