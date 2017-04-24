Police: Teen with gun near Shaker Heights HS causes brief lockdown

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights High School was on lockdown for a brief period Monday night because of a teen with a gun at a nearby residence, Shaker Heights police said.

Commander John Cole confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that officers responded to the 3000 block of Huntington Road Monday evening for a report of a male with a gun. The teen fled the scene, but was taken into custody a short while later.

Police say he was distraught and would be taken in for “evaluation,” the I-Team reports.

Huntington, Warrington, Southington, and Onaway roads were blocked off for a time, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.