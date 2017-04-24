Parma Heights residents fed up over flooding cleanup efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Nearly a week after massive flooding hit parts of Northeast Ohio, some residents are still cleaning up and repairing the damage.

Residents of Parma Heights continue to be frustrated, as mounds of garbage still litter tree lawns in some areas.

With questions and concerns, residents showed up at Monday night's Parma Heights City Council meeting to talk about devastating flooding from a heavy rainstorm last Wednesday night.

"North Royalton didn't have as much rain, Strongsville had much less than we did...unfortunately, it just sat here and it was just a downpour for, you know, a lot of water in a short period of time," said Parma Heights Mayor Michael Byrne.

"We still need to do a lot of clean up, we have to replace all the walls, we have to redo all of our floors," said Veronica Lehmann.

The Lehnmann family's basement filled with several inches of water last Wednesday, destroying many of their belongings.

Veronica Lehmann says last week was not the first time their home has been flooded.

"My husband works third shift and since 2011, every time it rains, I get a text, 'check the basement,'" Lehmann said.

"We've been calling them, 'would you please pick up the trash,' 'when is it gonna get picked up?' They keep saying, 'ah, maybe tomorrow,' 'maybe the next day,'" said neighbor Christine Sebok.

Sebok and some of her neighbors still have damaged carpeting and belongings on their tree lawn, nearly a week after their basements flooded.

"We leased a rubbish truck, we put two crewmen on it, they're picking up the bulk items, taking it to the landfill, coming back filling that up as quickly. We ran all day Saturday, we'll run every day until we get everybody picked up," said the mayor.

Residents say they hope something can be done to prevent flooding from happening again.

"It can't just be 'whoops it's nature.' Like, it can't be...not this many times," Lehmann said.

**Continued coverage, here**