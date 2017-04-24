April 24, 2017 Road Trip: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Motor Speedway
5555 Concord Pkwy S
Concord, NC 28027
www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

Mac’s Speed Shop
2511 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
www.macspeedshop.com

U.S. National Whitewater Center
5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy
Charlotte, NC 28214
www.usnwc.org

The Kings Kitchen
129 W Trade Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
www.kingskitchen.org

EpiCentre
210 E Trade Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
www.epicentrenc.com

7th Street Public Market
224 E 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
www.7thstreetpublicmarket.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame
400 E Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
www.nascarhall.com

NoDa Brewing Company
2229 N Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
www.nodabrewing.com

Levine Museum of the New South
200 E 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
www.museumofthenewsouth.org

Fahrenheit
222 South Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
www.chefroccowhalen.com

Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA)
501 S. College Street | Charlotte, NC 28202
www.charlottesgotalot.com

