‘If you don’t comply, you’ll get hurt’: Man threatens, robs gas station clerk at gunpoint

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are still searching for a man accused of threatening and then robbing a Speedway clerk at gunpoint last week.

According to police reports, it happened just before 10 p.m. on April 18.

A male, around 20 years old, entered the 710 Griswold Road location and approached the counter.

Once at the counter, he demanded money from the female clerk. He lifted up his shirt and exposed a black handgun stuck in the waistband of his shorts. He again demanded money and told the clerk that if she didn’t comply, she would get hurt.

The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, and he fled the store. He was last seen walking west on Griswold Road toward Lave Avenue.

The man was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and plaid shorts.

The Elyria Police Department asks anyone with information on the suspect’s identity call police at 440-323-3302.