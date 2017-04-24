× I-Team: Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer charged with drug trafficking

CLEVELAND — We’re learning more about a Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer facing drug charges, the second jail guard in weeks to be busted in a drug investigation.

Friday, the FOX 8 I TEAM revealed the latest arrest. Now, we’re uncovering more.

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson confirms the arrest of Brian Salters.

Court records show, last week, Cleveland Police arrested Salters on the east side. They say he had marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy. Fifth District vice detectives says they saw him engage in “2 hand to hand Exchanges.” Salters has been charged with drug trafficking.

The county says he never brought drugs into the county jail. However, he was booked in there, arraigned, and then he posted bond to get out.

Recently, another corrections officer, Kamara Austin, was indicted and accused of bringing drugs into the jail for an inmate.

The county says Salters is now on unpaid leave, and he began working for the county in 2013.

