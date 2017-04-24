Former Coach Fratello weighing in on Cavs last win, playoffs going forward

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers broke out the brooms Sunday and swept up the Pacers after four games.

The ‘Wine and Gold’ outscored the Pacers by five in the third quarter of the 106-102 victory to advance to the second round.

In Game 3, Cleveland trailed Indiana by 25 at halftime, but a big run in the third quarter cut that lead to the single digits. LeBron James recorded his 17th career playoff triple-double with 41 points.

The Cavs now move on to play the winner of the Bucks-Raptors series, which is tied at 2-2.

Former Coach Mike Fratello is making a stop during Fox 8 News at 8 a.m. today to weigh in on yesterday’s win and the playoffs going forward.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here