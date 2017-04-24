Final answer could come tonight on proposed $140M Quicken Loans Arena renovations

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There could be a final answer Monday night on the proposed renovation at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cleveland City Council postponed a vote last week and scheduled it for Monday.

The project would add a glass enclosure and expand the building.

Funding on the $140 million project would be split among the Cavs, Cuyahoga County and the city.

County leaders approved the proposal last month.

While it’s expected to pass, those against the project say the money should be used in struggling communities that surround the downtown area.

Cleveland’s share of the project would be about $88 million paid over 11 years starting in 2024.

The deal commits the Cavaliers to extend its lease at the Q arena to 2034. The portion of admission taxes will be in effect during those years.

Supporters of the project believe the 22-year-old arena – home of the Cavaliers and a venue for popular concerts — needs upgrades to continue to draw top entertainment acts.

