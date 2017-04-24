Coroner, sheriff’s department: ‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran ‘likely died’ due to complications of cancer

NEW SALISBURY, In. — “Happy Days” star Erin Moran likely died due to complications to cancer.

That’s according to a press release issued Monday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrison County Coroner’s Office in Indiana.

Moran, 56, passed away at her home in New Salisbury, Indiana, Saturday.

The release states that a joint investigation into her death was conducted, and it was determined that she “likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.”

Toxicology tests were performed, and the results are pending. No illegal narcotics were found at the residence, the release states.

Moran played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

Moran was already a veteran actress when in 1974 she was cast in “Happy Days” as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s. She would later appear with Scott Baio in the “Happy Days” spinoff “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

Co-stars of Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” have taken to Twitter to react to her death.

