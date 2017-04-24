Charges filed against man who allegedly fired shots at officers with rifle

CLEVELAND — Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at officers with a rifle, the FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed.

Ronald Goodman, Jr. will appear in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. on a felony assault charge, officials said.

Police say Goodman fired shots at officers with an AR-15 rifle early Sunday morning near West 105th Street and Western Avenue.

The officers initially responded to a call about a disturbance at a bar. As they investigated, they began chasing Goodman on foot. According to a police report, officers believe four shots were fired.

During the foot chase, police say Goodman ditched a gun and some clothing. Then he banged on a stranger’s door and attempted to hide on a porch. Police then arrested him.

No one was hurt.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.