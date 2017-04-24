Cedar Point adding new security measure to park for 2017 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Visitors to Cedar Point can expect a little extra security when the park opens for the 2017 season.

Spokesperson Tony Clarke confirms that the park will install metal detectors at all of its entrances. He wouldn’t release any further details about the park’s security plan.

Cedar Point opens May 6.

Inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture spent several weeks checking the rides from the ground up. It’s part of annual pre-season inspection.

New to the park this year will be the Cedar Point Shores Water Park. Last summer, the park announced Cedar Point Shores was coming in 2017, transforming Soak City into a brand new, 18-acre park.

One thing that will be missing is the Mean Streak roller coaster, which closed in the fall. There’s no word yet on what will go in its place.

More on Cedar Point.