Bag of keys found at Cleveland park connected to dealership where couple was murdered

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police gave an update Monday on the investigation into the murders of Michael and Trina Kuznik.

The couple was killed at their Cleveland car dealership, Mr. Car’s Auto, on April 14. The search continues for their killers.

Police say a bag of keys found in the area of Humphrey Park on April 21 is believed to be connected to the car dealership.

A BMW taken during the crime, which was recovered on West 48th St., was processed for evidence; although nothing significant has yet been identified, according to police. A 2006 blue Mercedes SL has not yet been recovered.

The Kuzniks were found dead inside their East 185th Street dealership just after 10 p.m. on April 14. Their dog had also been killed. Police requested that the medical examiner swab the animal for possible DNA evidence.

If you have any information on the murders, you're asked to contact detectives at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

