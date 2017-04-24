× Attorney asking that teen accused of killing father be released pending trial

WARREN, Ohio– An attorney representing a 15-year-old girl accused of killing her father, is asking a Trumbull County juvenile judge, to release her on bond pending her trial.

Bresha Meadows, who is facing a murder charge, is being tried as a minor in juvenile court. If she is convicted, she could be held in a juvenile facility until she is 21.

Attorney Ian Friedman said he filed the motion last week and is expected to argue the motion in front of the judge May 3.

Trumbull County Juvenile Prosecutor Stanley Elkins told Fox 8 Monday he plans to oppose the motion.

Bresha Meadow’s trial is scheduled for the end of May.

Bresha’s family and Friedman say the teenager was trying to protect her mother from abuse when she killed her father.

Friedman said Bresha’s father abused the girl’s mother for years.

Bresha Meadows is accused of shooting and killing her father, Jonathan Meadows, 41, on July 28 inside their Warren home.

