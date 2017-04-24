93-year-old woman and her son told they will lose home: ‘I have nowhere to go’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- An elderly woman and her son say they are fighting to keep the home they built in 1987 in Ashtabula.

Mary Foster, 93, and her son, Tom, have been fighting to keep the house since 2013.

“This means everything to me,” Mary Foster said. “I helped my two sons build this house.”

Thomas Foster said their dream home turned into a nightmare in 2013. He said his mortgage company sold his loan. He said the new company told him he missed a payment and started foreclosure proceedings.

In March he was handed an eviction notice and ordered to be out of the home at the end of this week.

“I am not leaving. I will get the gun and shoot every one of them,” Mary Foster said. “I have nowhere to go. I worked three jobs so I could have this home.”

Ashtabula Sheriff Bill Johnson said he contacted the attorneys for the mortgage company Monday and they agreed to cancel this week’s lock out date.

“They are telling me that we can’t keep the house though,” Tom Foster said. “It looks like they will give us until June.”

He said he doesn’t know if they will be able to find any place to live.

“We have 14 cats and six chickens,” Mary Foster said. “This is our home. I am not leaving. There will be bloodshed.”

An attorney representing the mortgage company did not return a call to discuss the situation.