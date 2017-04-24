× 2017 Woollybear Festival date is set so mark your calendar!

VERMILION, Ohio — It will be here before you know it!

This year’s Woollybear Festival will be held.. (drum real, please)… on Sunday, Sept. 24.

For more than four decades, FOX 8’s own Dick Goddard has led the largest one-day festival in the country.

It’s the day tens of thousands of people head to Vermilion to take part in the festival — that started with a fundraising idea and an insect.

People and pets dress up in their brown and orange as a tribute to the forecasting caterpillar. According to legend, the wider the brown stripe on the woollybear, the milder the winter weather.

