Weather Outlook: Warming trend continues tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine returned today in full force with temperatures warming into the low-60s, average for this time of year. The only exception, along the lake. A light northerly wind off the lake is keeping temperatures in the mid-50s for those on the immediate lake shore.

It’ll not be as cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s under a mainly clear sky. Tomorrow sunshine returns and we continue our warming trend. Highs are expected to be in the upper-60s.

Next shot of rain comes at us Thursday, and we may be dodging raindrops into the last weekend of April.

Check out the week ahead! We will be at the 80° mark (and above) toward the weekend.

I hope you’re having a wonderful weekend!

Here is your 8-Day Forecast: