Sunshine and warmer temps; Highs in the 80s later this week

Cleveland only reached a high of 52 degrees on Saturday. That’s 10 degrees below average! With clouds clearing out and our cooler air in place, lows dipped into the 30s this morning. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had some patchy frost in spots.

Sunshine returns today with temperatures warming into the low-60s, average for this time of year. The only exception will be along the lake. A light northerly wind off the lake will keep temperatures in the 50s for those on the immediate lake shore.

Check out the week ahead! We will be grasping at the 80° and above towards the end. Next shot of rain comes at us Wednesday into Thursday. I hope you’re having a wonderful weekend!

Here is your 8 Day Forecast: