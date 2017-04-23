Stark County man wanted in wife’s murder found dead

Posted 2:42 pm, April 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:47PM, April 23, 2017

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The body of a Stark County man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife has been located.

Dustin Ray White (courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office )

Dustin Ray White, 39, was wanted for aggravated murder. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Hill Church Avenue Southeast in Osnaburg Township for a shooting Friday afternoon.

That’s where they found the body of Amber White, 32.

On Sunday, a group of hunters discovered a vehicle in a secluded area and called authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at about 9:30 a.m. to find Dustin Ray White had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

