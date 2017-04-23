Man killed in one-car crash in Portage County

ATWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car crash that took the life of a Deerfield man.

It happened on Moff Road west of state Route 183 in Atwater Township at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to the patrol, the driver crossed the center line, and went off the side of the road before hitting a ditch and a tree. The SUV also hit an above-ground oil pipeline valve, causing a leak.

The highway patrol identified the driver as Nickolas D. Williams, 22. He died as a result of his injuries.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors, troopers said.