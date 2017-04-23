Heartbreaking ad shines spotlight on anguish, strength of moms with sick kids

It’s an exclusive club that no mother wants to join: Moms of sick kids.

But for far too many mothers, the nightmare of watching their children suffer is a daily reality for them.

In honor of Mothers’ Day, the SickKids Foundation released an ad that puts a spotlight on the pain, anxiety and fear that these mothers face as their children battle serious illnesses.

More than anything, though, it focuses on the strength that these moms display while facing adversity.

The video, which has been viewed more than 410,000 times on YouTube, is filled with comments from mothers who are living with the same harrowing truth.

**Read more, here**