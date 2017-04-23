× Good news, April followers: There will be a permanent giraffe cam

HARPURSVILLE, New York — It’s a great day for April’s most-dedicated fans: Animal Adventure Park is getting a permanent giraffe camera.

You heard that right!

The park on Sunday announced on its Facebook page that avid April watchers can view their favorite giraffe family very soon.

“The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever! This week we will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress! This schedule will continue until noted differently.

A permanent yard cam will go up this season which will also reconnect you to your favorite giraffe family,” Animal Adventure Park said.

The park also noted that April, Oliver and their still unnamed male calf, are doing great.

“All is well and baby continues to grow, he is now looking us in the eyes!” the park posted on its Facebook page.

Do you want continued updates about April and family? No problem.

Animal Adventure Park has set up a text alert system for fans. Subscribers will get a weekly update with photos and videos capturing big milestones, until May 31. You can sign up, here.

And if you’re wondering when the baby’s name will be announced, they covered that, too. The big reveal is “tentatively” set for May 1. You can help name the calf by voting, here.

For weeks April captivated the world with the impending birth of her fourth calf. Now that the precious bundle is here, we can’t wait to watch her family grow together as a family of three.

**Complete April the giraffe coverage, here**