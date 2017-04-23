× Frito-Lay recalls jalapeno-flavored chips over salmonella concerns

Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips on Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration said there is potential presence of salmonella in the seasoning. There are no known illnesses related to the recall.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. It can cause series infections in the young and elderly.

The following items are being recalled:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked chips or Miss Vickie’s chips are being recalled.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. For product reimbursement, consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.