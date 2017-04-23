Forecast: Temperatures in the upper-60s Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunshine returned Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid- to upper-60s. The only exception, along the lake.

A light northerly wind off the lake is keeping temperatures in the mid-50s for those on the immediate lake shore. It’ll not be as cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s under a mainly clear sky.

Tomorrow sunshine returns and we continue our warming trend. Highs are expected to be in the upper-60s. Clouds will increase from the south through the late afternoon.

There is a slight chance of a shower in extreme northeastern areas Tuesday morning, otherwise our next shot of rain comes at us Thursday. We may dodging raindrops into the last weekend of April.

Check out the week ahead! We will be at the 80° mark (and above) toward the weekend.

I hope you’re having a wonderful weekend!

Here is your 8-Day Forecast:

