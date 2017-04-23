Community stunned by Stark County fatal shooting, apparent suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The body of a Stark County man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife was found Sunday morning.

People who live in the area are shocked by the case.

"It's just such a loss for everyone involved," said a neighbor.

Dustin Ray White, 39, was wanted for aggravated murder. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Hill Church Avenue Southeast in Osnaburg Township for a shooting Friday afternoon.

That’s where they found the body of Amber White, 32.

On Sunday, a group of hunters discovered a vehicle in a secluded area and called authorities.

Nearby residents like Lynne and Doug Rice are stunned.

"This is something you hear about on TV, but not here," Lynne Rice said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at about 9:30 a.m.to find Dustin Ray White had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

