Cleveland police: Man arrested after shooting at officers with rifle

CLEVELAND — A man is sitting in jail after Cleveland police say he fired shots at officers.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday morning near West 105th Street and Western Avenue.

Police initially got a call about a disturbance at a bar. As they investigated, they began chasing a man on foot.

According to a police report, officers believe four shots were fired.

The report further states an officer said, “Four rounds went off that were close enough to him that he walked through the gun powder smoke and smelled a heavy odor of the gun powder in front of him.”

During the foot chase, police say the man ditched a gun and some clothing. Then he banged on a stranger’s door and attempted to hide on a porch. Police were able to arrest him and charges are expected to be filed soon.

A source close to the case says the weapon appears to be an AR-15 rifle with dozens of armor-piercing rounds.

No officers were hurt, but Steve Loomis, the president of the police union, says he is concerned.

“This started with a routine bar disturbance and ended with an unprovoked rifle attack on our responding officers, placing them and the law-abiding citizens in the area in grave danger,” Loomis said. “Our officers relentlessly ran toward the gunfire, as they always do, until the suspect was apprehended in a residential neighborhood after discarding his rifle. The weapon was recovered nearby.”

