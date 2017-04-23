× Cavaliers look to sweep Pacers in opening round of NBA playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS– After pulling off the greatest halftime comeback victory in NBA playoff history, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping for another win.

The Cavs lead the Pacers 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

In Game 3, Cleveland trailed Indiana by 25 at halftime, but a big run in the third quarter cut that lead to the single digits. LeBron James recorded his 17th career playoff triple-double with 41 points.

If the Pacers win, the teams are back in action at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday. The winner of this series moves on to play the winner of the Bucks-Raptors series, which is tied at 2-2.

