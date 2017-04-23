Car overturns, hits building during crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Two people were injured during a crash in Cleveland early Sunday morning.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Union Avenue near East 123rd Street.

Cleveland police said a Hyundai Sonata crossed the double-yellow line and sideswiped a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Hyundai lost control, and drove onto the sidewalk and through the bushes. According to police, the car overturned and hit an apartment building.

The driver and the passenger were taken to University Hospitals.