Weather Outlook: Cooler trend sticks around for the weekend

Temperatures were on the cool side Friday with highs only reaching the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. This cooler trend will stick around through the weekend with BELOW average temperatures. The average high this time of year is 61 degrees.

Temps will be back to normal on Monday. By the end of next week, we will be grasping at 80° and above! Have a wonderful weekend!

