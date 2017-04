CLEVELAND, Ohio — A dog who weighs half of what she should is recovering after being picked up as a stray.

Mutts in a Rut Rescue posted about Bambi the dog Friday.

The rescue said she was picked up as a stray, and that “clearly someone starved her almost to death and dumped her.”

Bambi weighs about 24 pounds.

She’s currently at the shelter’s vet clinic getting medical care and food.

The rescue is now collecting donations to put toward Bambi’s care.

See more below: