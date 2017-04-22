Random act of kindness at one Starbucks drive-thru becomes huge chain reaction

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A random act of kindness can turn into dozens of others — just ask the employees at one Pittsburgh Starbucks.

KDKA reports that it all happened at the shop’s drive-thru on Tuesday.

One person paid for the order of the person behind them as they waited. Then that person paid for the person behind them, and on and on.

“I was the 137th person to pay it forward today by buying the coffee behind me,” said customer Danielle Yerkey.

And it didn’t stop there.

“Well, that was just about 30 more that went through. I know we’re at least up to 160,” said Shelley Papa, a Starbucks barista. “That was the longest by far.”

