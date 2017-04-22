One granted wish leads to second dream come true for boy with inoperable brain tumor

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Michael Mobley, 10, loves treasure hunting and hopes to one day be an archaeologist.

He’s also always wanted to go to Disney World and swim with dolphins.

But at the age of 7, Mobley was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor — so it just hasn’t been possible.

Until now.

His two biggest wishes were granted Saturday, thanks to the Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter and Dr. Phil Wanyerka, head of the archaeology department at Cleveland State University

The day all started with a treasure hunt on the grounds of the historic Mather Mansion. The CSU archaeology team helped Michael hunt for a “buried treasure” on the mansion grounds.

Michael uncovered a special mason jar — that revealed a small Mickey Mouse and a sign letting him know he is headed to Disney World and Discovery Cove to swim with the dolphins.

“We are so grateful to the Dr. Waynerka and his team at CSU for making this wish reveal unforgettable. Michael will remember this day for the rest of his life” said Eileen Lane, executive director for ASW Cleveland.

Michael and his family will go on their special trip April 29.