'Happy Days' star Erin Moran dead at 56: TMZ

Erin Moran, star of “Happy Days” and its spinoff, “Joanie Loves Chachi,” has died, TMZ.com reports.

After being in the spotlight during the 70s while she played Joanie, the younger sister of Ron Howard’s character on “Happy Days,” Moran fell upon hard times with drinking and bizarre behavior, that eventually led to her living in a trailer park, the website says.

Authorities in Indiana received a report of an “unresponsive female” just after 4 p.m Saturday. They responded, but Moran had already passed away, TMZ reports.

Moran also made appearances on “Murder, She Wrote,” “Desperation Boulevard,” and “Celebrity Fit Club.”

She was 56 years old.

Further details, including how Moran died, were not immediately available at the time of this report.

