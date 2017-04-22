Girl, 5, on Buddy the dog’s return: ‘I was happy as I could be’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Thanks to the kindness of strangers and an adorable little girl on the internet, a dog is back at home, safe and sound.

Madison Wallace, 5, and her family are grateful to everyone who helped in the effort to find Buddy, over the last few days.

The Pit Bull and Labrador mix had been missing since Monday night, last seen in the Wallace family yard. Two days later, Madison made a tearful plea to bring Buddy home, and it went viral. Millions of views and counting.

"It's amazing. I never would have dreamed that it would go as far as it has and the amount of support and love and prayers and well wishes has been absolutely amazing," said Laura Wallace, Madison's mom.

The prayer and support worked. On Friday, the family got a phone call. A woman nearby had taken the dog in; he was safe and sound.

"Of course I was skeptical because we have had so many people calling, 'I have your dog,' I have your dog from Texas to Puerto Rico, Matt Wallace said.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. Madison and Buddy are together again. Saturday evening, the family played in the yard together. The next step is to get Buddy chipped to make sure he can always be tracked.

"I was happy as I could be," Madison said. "I love him very much."

**Missing pets in Northeast Ohio, here**