Found! Buddy the dog back home after Akron 5-year-old’s tearful viral plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Buddy the dog has been found!

Madison Wallace, 5, of Akron, this week made what became a viral plea for help in locating the family's dog, a Pit Bull Mix.

Wallace's father, Matt, told Fox 8 that after the story appeared on the local news Friday, the family got several tips and Buddy was returned home safe.

Buddy disappeared from the Wallace family's backyard Monday night. Matt did not say how or where Buddy was found.

Madison then posted a tearful video on social media in hopes someone could help.

"If you find Buddy, please bring him home," she says in the video.

“He’s a white dog and he has brownness right by his eyes and ears," Madison told FOX 8 News on Friday.

Matt found Buddy 7 months ago roaming the streets in Akron. The Wallace family looked for the dog's owners but never found them so they decided to keep him.

“He was skin and bones, beat up, banged up, in the middle of an intersection,” said Madison's mom, Laura.

“He’s not just the dog; he’s our family," said Matt.

****Missing pets in Northeast Ohio, here***