Forecast: Brrr… Temps drop into the 30s overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly today! Temperatures struggled to reach 50 degrees this afternoon! Your heater will be humming tonight…With clouds clearing out and our cooler air in place, lows are going to dip in the 30s. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had some patchy frost in spots.

Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures warming into the low 60’s, average for this time of year. The only exception will be along the lake. A light northerly wind off the lake will keep temperatures in the 50’s for those on the immediate lake shore.

Check out the week ahead! We will be grasping at the 80° and above towards the end. Next shot of rain comes at us Wednesday into Thursday. I hope you’re having a wonderful weekend!

Here is your 8 Day Forecast: