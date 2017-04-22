Cleveland police searching for suspects who held up Subway employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating an armed robbery at a local Subway Friday morning.

It happened at a sandwich shop in the 16900 block of Lakeshore Boulevard at around 10 a.m., Friday.

Police say two suspects entered the store -- one of whom was armed with a weapon.

They held up employees and got away with an unknown amount of cash, police say.

No one was hurt.

The incident comes just weeks after a 17-year-old Subway employee was shot in the arm during a robbery at a Subway on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Division of Police.