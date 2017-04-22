× Carrasco dominates, Indians blank White Sox again

CHICAGO — Carlos Carrasco pitched eight innings of three-hit ball, helping the Cleveland Indians shut out the Chicago White Sox for the second straight night, 7-0 on Saturday.

Carrasco (2-1) struck out eight and did not allow a runner to reach second base.

Chicago hasn’t scored in 23 innings, including during a three-hitter from Cleveland’s Corey Kluber in a 3-0 Indians win Friday night.

Edwin Encarnacion and Michael Brantley hit two-run home runs and Jose Ramirez added a solo shot as the Indians won their fifth straight game.

Encarnacion hit an 0-2 pitch to center field in the first inning for a 2-0 lead against Mike Pelfrey (0-1), who made his season debut in place of the injured James Shields.