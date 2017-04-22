Authorities: Doctor may have performed liposuctions in pole barn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENN, Mich. — Southwestern Michigan authorities say a doctor may have endangered patients and the public by performing liposuctions in a pole barn.

Health officials said they learned from Allegan County sheriff's investigators that the doctor was performing the procedures in the building in the town of Glenn, north of South Haven.

Allegan County Health Officer Angelique Joynes warned people Friday to seek immediate medical care if they had surgery at the site and show any signs of infection such as fever, redness, and swelling.

The health department says the building doesn't have a certificate of occupancy and isn't approved "for any business activities."

The Sheriff's Department expressed concern that the doctor may not have followed appropriate biohazard standards. A complaint has been filed with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

